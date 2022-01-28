Vikings Sweep Tigers

At home on a Friday the Vikings girls and boys were victorious girls winning 36-33 boys winning 59-52. In the girls game the Vikings took the lead after 1 quarter 8-2 but Clay Center came roaring back with 4 3’s in the 2nd quarter to take a 20-16 lead at the half. Adrian Hazelwood picked up her 4th foul early 3rd quarter and had to sit out but Breanna Priddy Abby Rose and Gracie Lambert fought hard in the rest of the 3rd quarter to tie it up 29 all heading into the 4th. Hazelwood came back in and while neither team could score early in the 4th, she hit back to back 3’s around a Clay center bucket to give the Vikings the lead 35-33 Hazelwood hit a free-throw with 12 seconds left to give the Vikings a 36-33 lead and the defense would hold the Tigers from tying the game and the Vikings won 36-33 Hazelwood had 15 for the game Priddy added 13.

In the boys game Clay Center led 13-12 after 1. 30-28 at the half. Then in the 3rd quarter the Vikings started edging ahead and got the lead 40-35 outscoring the Tigers 12-5 going into the 4th. There the Vikings struggled a little at the line and Clay Center hit a couple 3’s to get within 3 at 55-52 but Trayton Miller hit 4 straight free throws and Justice Autry hit two to give the Vikings a thrilling 59-52 win. Haven Lysell and Kade Blanchat were both had double doubles. Lysell 19 points. Blanchat 12.

Vikings will host Hillsboro at home on Tuesday.

Don Bengtson