Vikings Sweep Panthers

At Concordia, the Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business in both boys and girls action, with the Lady Vikings winning 50-41 and the Viking Boys winning 44-23.

A close first half saw the Lady Vikings leading 22-20, but a 16-9 third quarter put the Lady Vikings in good position going into the fourth quarter. Despite the 2 in 10 free-throw shooting by the Lady Vikings, Kerrington Haxton hit 6 of 6 from the charity stripe, to seal the game 50-41. Haxton led the Lady Vikings with 16 points and Breanna Priddy had her third double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

In the boys matchup, Concordia raced out to 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Vikings answered and closed the quarter on a 9-0 run and then increased their lead at halftime with a score of 26-16. In the second half, the Viking defense allowed only 7 points while scoring 18 of their own to make the final score 44-23. Trey Kennedy led the Vikings with 15 points and Cade Schneider had 10 points.

The Vikings will host the Hesston Swathers on Tuesday, December 17 at home.