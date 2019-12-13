Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 25 °

Vikings Sweep Panthers

Don BengtsonDecember 13, 2019

At Concordia, the Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business in both boys and girls action, with the Lady Vikings winning 50-41 and the Viking Boys winning 44-23.

A close first half saw the Lady Vikings leading 22-20, but a 16-9 third quarter put the Lady Vikings in good position going into the fourth quarter.  Despite the 2 in 10 free-throw shooting by the Lady Vikings, Kerrington Haxton hit 6 of 6 from the charity stripe, to seal the game 50-41.  Haxton led the Lady Vikings with 16 points and Breanna Priddy had her third double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

In the boys matchup, Concordia raced out to 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Vikings answered and closed the quarter on a 9-0 run and then increased their lead at halftime with a score of 26-16.  In the second half, the Viking defense allowed only 7 points while scoring 18 of their own to make the final score 44-23.  Trey Kennedy led the Vikings with 15 points and Cade Schneider had 10 points.

The Vikings will host the Hesston Swathers on Tuesday, December 17 at home.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Vikings Split With Trojans

December 10, 2019 9:49 pm

Vikings Swept by Cowboys

December 6, 2019 9:40 pm

Smoky Valley handles Wichita Trinity 48-0

November 1, 2019 9:31 pm

Vikings Corral Mustangs on Senior Night

October 26, 2019 12:07 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Girls Cage Panthers, SC Boy...

Salina Central had a full week to prepare for its 2019-20 home opener. The girls basketball team ...

December 13, 2019 Comments

Cowgirls Take Down Augusta while Co...

Sports News

December 13, 2019

Ell-Saline Swept by Bennington in T...

Sports News

December 13, 2019

Vikings Sweep Panthers

Sports News

December 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Good Samaritan rescues Ab...
December 13, 2019Comments
Stolen Cadillac
December 13, 2019Comments
Sunday Snow Anticipated
December 13, 2019Comments
Drive Merry, Bright, and ...
December 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH