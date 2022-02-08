Vikings Sweep Lions

The Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business on the road as they swept the Lyons Lions girls winning 44-42 and boys winning 45-33.

In the girls game the Vikings got out to a 11-8 lead only to see the Lions rally and take a 15-11 lead after 1. In the 2nd the Lions kept the Vikings at bay and led 24-19 at the half. The 3rd quarter saw a little Vikings rally as they closed the gap trailing 32-35 after 3. The 4th quarter the Vikings tied the game 38 all with 3:05 left and took care of business winning 44-42. Breanna Priddy led the Vikings with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Adrian Hazelwood added 13.

In boys action the Lions led 14-8 after 1 and extended it to 18-11 before the Vikings went on a 13-2 run to take a 24-20 lead at the half. They then held Lions to only 4 points in the 3rd quarter and extended their lead to 35-24 after 3. Then in the 4th the Vikings were very workman like and took the victory 45-33. Trayton Miller led the Vikings with 17 Karson Pihl added 14. The Vikings improve to 8-8 and will be home Friday to take on Nickerson.

Don Bengtson