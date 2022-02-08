Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 39 °

Vikings Sweep Lions

KSAL StaffFebruary 8, 2022

The Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business on the road as they swept the Lyons Lions girls winning 44-42 and boys winning 45-33.

In the girls game the Vikings got out to a 11-8 lead only to see the Lions rally and take a 15-11 lead after 1. In the 2nd the Lions kept the Vikings at bay and led 24-19 at the half. The 3rd quarter saw a little Vikings rally as they closed the gap trailing 32-35 after 3. The 4th quarter the Vikings tied the game 38 all with 3:05 left and took care of business winning 44-42. Breanna Priddy led the Vikings with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Adrian Hazelwood added 13.

In boys action the Lions led 14-8 after 1 and extended it to 18-11 before the Vikings went on a 13-2 run to take a 24-20 lead at the half. They then held Lions to only 4 points in the 3rd quarter and extended their lead to 35-24 after 3. Then in the 4th the Vikings were very workman like and took the victory 45-33. Trayton Miller led the Vikings with 17 Karson Pihl added 14. The Vikings improve to 8-8 and will be home Friday to take on Nickerson.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings Sweep Lions

The Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business on the road as they swept the Lyons Lions girls winni...

February 8, 2022 Comments

USD 305 to Change Mask Policy

COVID-19 Top News

February 8, 2022

$1 Billion Investment in Partnershi...

Farming News

February 8, 2022

A Building Need

Kansas News

February 8, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Building Need
February 8, 2022Comments
Saline County Begins Ment...
February 8, 2022Comments
KSU Students Help Company...
February 8, 2022Comments
Hit and Run in South Sali...
February 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices