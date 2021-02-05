Vikings sweep Larned on Sweetheart and Think Pink night

Smoky Valley’s girls varsity got off to an 11-6 lead after one quarter over the visiting Larned Indians then increased it to 20-9 by halftime; however, Larned and the Vikings both scored 11 in the third quarter, but the Vikes heated up in the fourth to outscore the Indians 14-8 to win 45-28. Ellie Brumbaugh was the scoring leader with 10 points with Adrian Hazelwood adding nine points. Nine players saw action and all nine players scored for the Vikings who improve to 9-6 overall on the season.

In boys’ action, Larned raced out to an 18-7 first quarter lead, but the Vikings outscored them 16-4 to take a one-point lead with 1:00 left before halftime but the Indians hit the final shot of the half to lead 24-23. Larned opened the second half with a 6-0 run but the SV got things tied up with a minute left in the third quarter, only to give up another basket to led Larned take a 37-35 lead into the final quarter. Then the fourth quarter saw a 11-3 Viking run to take command of the game and they went on to win 55-45. Pressure free throws and steals helped Smoky Valley seal the victory. Jake Lucas and Haven Lysell each tallied 14 points with Ryan Heline adding 10 to lead scoring for the Vikes. Brandt Heble added an important 8 points as well. SV moves to 5-9 on the season. Both teams are back home on Tuesday against Lyons.

Don Bengtson