Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 4 °

Vikings sweep Indians

KSAL StaffFebruary 4, 2022

At Larned the Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business winning in girls action 49-19 and the boys also winning 57-37. A close 1st quarter saw the Vikings lead just 9-8 but the increased the lead to 26-11 at the half. 3rd quarter it was defense that took center stage holding Larned to just 4 points while scoring 13 to lead 39-15. Then just took care of business winning 49-19. Breanna Priddy led with a double double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Adrian Hazelwood added 10.

In the boys game they also had a close 1st quarter as it was tied 10-10. The Vikings increased the lead to 28-21 at the half. Then in the 3rd quarter outscored Larned 13-4 and went on to win 57-37. Haven Lysell had 20 points to lead the Vikings who improve to 7-8. Vikings will be on the road at Lyons on Tuesday.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings sweep Indians

At Larned the Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business winning in girls action 49-19 and the boys ...

February 4, 2022 Comments

Record Month of COVID Cases

Kansas News

February 4, 2022

Former Salinan Arrested in Officer ...

Top News

February 4, 2022

Salina to Abilene Bus Service Endin...

Kansas News

February 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Record Month of COVID Cas...
February 4, 2022Comments
Salina to Abilene Bus Ser...
February 4, 2022Comments
24 / 7 Travel Stores EV C...
February 4, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Vehicle Bu...
February 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices