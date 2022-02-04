Vikings sweep Indians

At Larned the Smoky Valley Vikings took care of business winning in girls action 49-19 and the boys also winning 57-37. A close 1st quarter saw the Vikings lead just 9-8 but the increased the lead to 26-11 at the half. 3rd quarter it was defense that took center stage holding Larned to just 4 points while scoring 13 to lead 39-15. Then just took care of business winning 49-19. Breanna Priddy led with a double double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Adrian Hazelwood added 10.

In the boys game they also had a close 1st quarter as it was tied 10-10. The Vikings increased the lead to 28-21 at the half. Then in the 3rd quarter outscored Larned 13-4 and went on to win 57-37. Haven Lysell had 20 points to lead the Vikings who improve to 7-8. Vikings will be on the road at Lyons on Tuesday.

Don Bengtson