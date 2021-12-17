Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 31 °

Vikings Sweep Halstead

KSAL StaffDecember 17, 2021

The Smoky Valley Vikings were red hot offensively tonight as they took care of Halstead in Halstead tonight. Smoky Valley raced out to a 18-6 first quarter lead and increased it to 37-10 at the half. There was no 3rd quarter let down as the Vikings added 17 more to lead 54-17 after 3 and won going away 60-28. Breanna Priddy led the Vikings with 18 Keira Mullen added 15. Vikings improve to 4-1 and will face Hoisington Tuesday January 4th at home.

In boys action the Vikings got their first win of the season defeating Halstead 68-29. It was all Smoky Valley in the first half as they led 14-5 after1 quarter and 34-11 at the half. Just like in the girls game there was no let down in the 3rd quarter as the Vikings added 17 more to led 61-25 after 3 quarters and went on to win 68-29. Haven Lysell led a tiro of Vikings in double figures with 21. Karson Pihl added 12 and Vincent Pickering had 10. Vikings are now 1-4 on the year.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings Sweep Halstead

The Smoky Valley Vikings were red hot offensively tonight as they took care of Halstead in Halstead ...

December 17, 2021 Comments

Matt Myers named head football coac...

Sports News

December 17, 2021

Remembering Service Members this Ch...

Kansas News

December 17, 2021

Patrol Vehicle Involved in Accident

Kansas News

December 17, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Remembering Service Membe...
December 17, 2021Comments
Patrol Vehicle Involved i...
December 17, 2021Comments
KDOT to Replace Road Sign...
December 17, 2021Comments
State Army National Guard...
December 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices