Vikings Sweep Halstead

The Smoky Valley Vikings were red hot offensively tonight as they took care of Halstead in Halstead tonight. Smoky Valley raced out to a 18-6 first quarter lead and increased it to 37-10 at the half. There was no 3rd quarter let down as the Vikings added 17 more to lead 54-17 after 3 and won going away 60-28. Breanna Priddy led the Vikings with 18 Keira Mullen added 15. Vikings improve to 4-1 and will face Hoisington Tuesday January 4th at home.

In boys action the Vikings got their first win of the season defeating Halstead 68-29. It was all Smoky Valley in the first half as they led 14-5 after1 quarter and 34-11 at the half. Just like in the girls game there was no let down in the 3rd quarter as the Vikings added 17 more to led 61-25 after 3 quarters and went on to win 68-29. Haven Lysell led a tiro of Vikings in double figures with 21. Karson Pihl added 12 and Vincent Pickering had 10. Vikings are now 1-4 on the year.

Don Bengtson