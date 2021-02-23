Vikings sweep Greenbacks to end regular season

A slow start for both teams in the girls’ varsity game between Smoky Valley and Pratt saw the Vikings with a narrow 6-5 margin after one. Pratt went on an 11-1 run early in the second quarter before the Vikes got hotter in the last half of the period to go up 19-14 at halftime. Smoky Valley was able to keep the hammer down to outscore the Greenbacks 29-19 the second half to get their 13th win of the season 48-33. Pratt was led by their season-long top scorers with Gabby Gatlin tallying 16 and Lexi Walker hitting 11. Smoky Valley had 11 girls score in this game with the only player in double figures being Ellie Brumbaugh with 12. Claire Broxterman hit 8 but there were also point contributions from the other nine who hit the floor.

In boys’ action, Pratt got off to a torrid start and led 19-14 at the end of one that could have been worse for the Vikings had they not hit a couple of baskets toward the end of the period. From the second quarter on, Smoky Valley outscored the Greenbacks 14-9, 16-6 and 11-6 the final three quarters. The final was 55-40 for the Vikes’ 7th win of the season. Pratt also finished the regular season at 7-12. With leading scorer Haven Lysell home with an illness and Trayton and Ty Miller still out over Covid issues, and Jalen Elseth out with an ankle injury from last night, the Vikings had everybody else contribute to the win with Jake Lucas going off for six three pointers on his way to a 25-point game. Kade Blanchat contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.

Don Bengtson