Vikings sweep Dragons

The Smoky Valley Vikings again were at the top of their games Tuesday night at home as they swept the Halstead Dragon 51-31 in girls action and 66-38 in the boys game.

The Viking girls sprinted out to a 10-0 lead and raced to a 19-6 lead after 1 quarter. Halstead rallied outscoring the Vikings 16-9 in the 2nd quarter to make it 24-22 Vikings at the half. But the 2nd half belonged to Smoky Valley as they outscored Halstead 15-6 in the 3rd quarter and went on to win by the score of 51-31. Keira Mullen led the Vikings with 13 points, Adrian Hazelwood added 12 and Breanna Priddy had another double double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Abby Rose just missed double figures with 9. The Vikings will look for revenge Friday as they travel to Hesston Friday as the Swathers gave the Vikings their only loss on the year back in early December.

The Viking boys also got out of the gate fast as again Trayton Miller was hot to start the game hitting 3 trey’s and another basket to help the Vikings to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter. Halstead tried to mount a rally in the 2nd quarter but the Vikings were able to maintain the lead and went into halftime leading 37-21. The 3rd quarter the Vikings exploded for 20 points and held the Dragons to only 8 and went on to a running clock 4th quarter winning it 66-38. Karson Pihl led the Vikings with 20 points followed by Miller with 19, Haven Lysell added 15. The Vikings will be on the road Friday at Hesston.

Don Bengtson