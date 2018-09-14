Vikings survive Nickerson 8-6

The Smoky Valley Vikings survived a tough Nickerson team on the road and came away with a victory 8-6. Nickerson took a 6-0 just before the half on a 25 yd pass from Tanner Schrag to Jones the PAT kick was no good and the Panthers led at halftime 6-0. Starting the third quarter, the Viking D gave the ball back to their offense and proceeded to drive 80 yards in 16 plays that resulted in a Cort Elliot touchdown with :59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The critical 2-point conversion run by Tim Lambert was good and the Vikings took a 8-6 lead. Mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Vikings fumbled the ball and Nickerson took over driving it to the Viking 10-yard line. Facing a 4th and goal from the 5 with just over two minutes, Nickerson decided to kick a field goal and it was wide right. The Vikings took over on their own twenty yard line and facing a fourth and one, the Vikings gave the ball to Lambert and the front 4 plus 1 gave the Vikings the yard they needed. The Vikings ran out the clock to preserve an 8-6 win Friday night in Nickerson.