Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 68 °

Vikings survive Nickerson 8-6

Don BengtsonSeptember 14, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings survived a tough Nickerson team on the road and came away with a victory 8-6. Nickerson took a 6-0 just before the half on a 25 yd pass from Tanner Schrag to Jones the PAT kick was no good and the Panthers led at halftime 6-0. Starting the third quarter, the Viking D gave the ball back to their offense and proceeded to drive 80 yards in 16 plays that resulted in a Cort Elliot touchdown with :59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The critical 2-point conversion run by Tim Lambert was good and the Vikings took a 8-6 lead. Mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Vikings fumbled the ball and Nickerson took over driving it to the Viking 10-yard line. Facing a 4th and goal from the 5 with just over two minutes, Nickerson decided to kick a field goal and it was wide right. The Vikings took over on their own twenty yard line and facing a fourth and one, the Vikings gave the ball to Lambert and the front 4 plus 1 gave the Vikings the yard they needed. The Vikings ran out the clock to preserve an 8-6 win Friday night in Nickerson.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Vikings Dominate Wildcats

September 7, 2018 9:19 pm

HS Sports Digest 9-6

 4:12 pm

Smoky Valley dominates Larned 46-7

August 31, 2018 9:40 pm

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Smoky Valley

August 15, 2018 2:59 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Streak Busters: Central Takes Down ...

To open 2018, the Salina Central Mustangs ended an 18-game losing skid. The streak busters were a...

September 14, 2018 Comments

Trinity Nips Ell-Saline In Thriller

Sports News

September 14, 2018

Minneapolis Suffers First Loss At H...

Sports News

September 14, 2018

Defense Propels Sacred Heart to Fir...

Sports News

September 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dr. Tisa Mason Inaugurate...
September 14, 2018Comments
CityGo Bus Service Now on...
September 14, 2018Comments
Scam Costs Salina Man
September 14, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 9-1...
September 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH