Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 46 °

Vikings Stifled by Southeast of Saline

Don BengstonOctober 15, 2021

The Smoky Valley Vikings have prided themselves this year on tough defense and a steady run-game. That defense played a strong first quarter of football as the two teams traded possessions and stuffed the Southeast of Saline Trojans on two fourth-down tries in the first 8 minutes of football. The Southeast offense, who had averaged just over 54 points per game this season, finally found the endzone for the first time with 8:17 left in the first half. Quarterback Luke Gebhart found Wyatt Boyd in the endzone for a 5-yard strike. Gebhart ran in the extra point try to tack on another 2 points. While the Viking offense never could quite get it going, the Trojans added another score just before the half on a 13-yard pass from Luke to Jake Gebhart. The two found another connection for the two-point conversion, heading into the half with a 16-0 lead.

Southeast’s offense got started quickly in the second half, scoring on a Luke Gebhart 19-yard run just over 2 minutes in. Gebhart found Boyd again for the extra 2 points, putting the Trojans up by 24. On the following kickoff, Jerome Autry coughed up the ball as the Trojans recovered it on the 12-yard line. Luke Gebhart ran it in on the next play and the Trojans went up 30-0 after not being able to convert on the point-after try. The second half continued to be all Southeast. Matthew Rodriguez, who had a great game on the defensive side of the ball, ran in two more touchdowns in the third quarter, a 7-yard and a 3-yard rush. The Trojans converted successfully on both point-after tries, with a Gebhart run and a successful Boyd kick. The final score from Gypsum, KS ended 45-0 in favor of the Southeast of Saline Trojans.

Smoky Valley never could get their running game going, rushing 39 times for just 83 yards. Defensively, Haven Lysell-Stewart and Nolan Dauer led the way with 7 tackles each. The Trojan attack was on fire all night long, tallying 432 yards. of total offense. Luke Gebhart completed 26 passes on 31 attempts for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns. Matthew Rodriguez and Gebhart added 2 touchdowns each on the ground, with 98 and 61 yards, respectively. Luke’s brother, Jake, also had a big night with 13 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown through the air. Jasper McDowell dominated the defensive side of the ball with 8 tackles, 3 for a loss, and 1 sack. The Trojan defense still hasn’t allowed a single point in district play.

The Vikings take on the Russell Broncos, who lost to Goodland tonight, next Friday to cap their regular season at home.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Beloit Pummels Minneapolis in Rival...

The visiting Beloit Trojans dominated every facet of the game against Minneapolis on Friday en route...

October 15, 2021 Comments

Vikings Stifled by Southeast of Sal...

Sports News

October 15, 2021

1 New COVID Death, 40 New Cases

COVID-19 Top News

October 15, 2021

Weekend Events will Showcase KWU

Top News

October 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Gets Humanities K...
October 15, 2021Comments
Utility Officials: Boost ...
October 15, 2021Comments
Wichita Woman in Custody ...
October 15, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Tool Theft...
October 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices