Vikings split with Wildcats

On Senior night the Smoky Valley Vikings split a pair of games on the hardwood as the Viking girls win 60-54 and the boys fall 41-50.

The Smoky Valley Viking girls looking to rebound from a loss on Tuesday got off to a slow start trailing Haven 16-11 after 1 quarter. The Wildcats increased their lead to 34-27 at the half. The 3rd quarter saw the Vikings start to chip away at the Wildcat lead and were down 47-43 after 3 quarters. Then the tide shifted and the Vikings offense came alive and the defense stiffened as they outscored Haven 17-7 in the 4th quarter to win it 60-54. Adrian Hazelwood led the Vikings with 22 followed by Breanna Priddy with 13.

The Haven boys got out quick in the first quarter and led 12-4 after 1. The 2nd quarter each team added ten to make it 22-14 at the half. Haven got ahead by 34-20 before the Vikings started their rally to end the 3rd and start the 4th getting to within 1 at 42-41 with 2:30 remaining but the Vikings could not hit anymore outside shots and had to foul Haven and they went 8-8 free throws down the stretch to win it 50-41. Vincent Pickering was the only Viking in double figures with 11. Haven Lysell and Karson Pihl each added 9. Vikings will finish the regular season on the road at Pratt on Tuesday.

