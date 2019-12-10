Vikings Split With Trojans

In girls action, the Vikings led 21-20 at halftime and increased their line to 37-32 after three quarters and then won with the final of 55-44. Three Vikings were in double-figures, led by Breanna Priddy 15 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Kerrington Haxton had 12 points while Ellie Brumbaugh finished with 11 points.

In boys action, the Southeast of Saline Trojans led 28-25 at halftime, increased their lead in three quarters 48-34. The Vikings fought back outscoring Southeast 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough and they fell 65-58.

The Vikings will be on the road in Concordia on Friday.