Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 27 °

Vikings Split With Tigers

Don BengtsonJanuary 31, 2020

It was Sweetheart homecoming night at Smoky Valley gym as they hosted the Clay Center Tigers.  The Lady Vikings started the evening by taking an 8-6 lead in the first quarter, only to see Clay Center come back and take a 17-16 lead at the half.  The third quarter belonged to the Tigers, out scoring the Lady Vikings 10-5 to lead 27-21 at the end of three.  In the fourth quarter Clay Center extended their lead and won it going away 43-26.  Clara Edwards led scoring for the Tigers with 21 points while Claire Broxterman and Ellie Brumbaugh each had 7 points for the Vikings.

In the guys game, Smoky Valley opened up an 18-o lead before Clay Center scored two free throws at the end of the first quarter to make the score 18-2.  The Vikings continued their offensive scoring, taking a 34-15 lead at the half. They outscored Clay Center 23-5 in the third quarter and won with a running clock in the fourth quarter 61-26.  Haven Lysell-Stewart led the Vikings with 15 points, Trey Kenedey added 11 points, and on Sweetheart Night, King Johann Rauchholz added 9 points.

Vikings will be in action on Saturday, February 1, at Hutch Trinity and then back at home on Tuesday, February 4 against Hillsboro.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Picture Of Snow

Weather Forces Basketball Changes

January 28, 2020 4:43 pm

Vikings Swept at Sterling Invitational

January 24, 2020 6:31 pm

Lady Vikings Edge Eagles

January 23, 2020 4:42 pm

Lady Vikings Fall in Tournament Opener

January 21, 2020 6:04 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings Split With Tigers

It was Sweetheart homecoming night at Smoky Valley gym as they hosted the Clay Center Tigers.  The ...

January 31, 2020 Comments

Ell-Saline Snaps 39-Game Losing Str...

Sports News

January 31, 2020

Area Lottery Players Win Cash Prize...

Kansas News

January 31, 2020

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

January 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Lottery Players Win ...
January 31, 2020Comments
31st CAPS Auction is Satu...
January 31, 2020Comments
Former Governor to Speak ...
January 31, 2020Comments
Death Under Investigation...
January 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH