Vikings Split With Tigers

It was Sweetheart homecoming night at Smoky Valley gym as they hosted the Clay Center Tigers. The Lady Vikings started the evening by taking an 8-6 lead in the first quarter, only to see Clay Center come back and take a 17-16 lead at the half. The third quarter belonged to the Tigers, out scoring the Lady Vikings 10-5 to lead 27-21 at the end of three. In the fourth quarter Clay Center extended their lead and won it going away 43-26. Clara Edwards led scoring for the Tigers with 21 points while Claire Broxterman and Ellie Brumbaugh each had 7 points for the Vikings.

In the guys game, Smoky Valley opened up an 18-o lead before Clay Center scored two free throws at the end of the first quarter to make the score 18-2. The Vikings continued their offensive scoring, taking a 34-15 lead at the half. They outscored Clay Center 23-5 in the third quarter and won with a running clock in the fourth quarter 61-26. Haven Lysell-Stewart led the Vikings with 15 points, Trey Kenedey added 11 points, and on Sweetheart Night, King Johann Rauchholz added 9 points.

Vikings will be in action on Saturday, February 1, at Hutch Trinity and then back at home on Tuesday, February 4 against Hillsboro.