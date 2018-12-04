Salina, KS

Vikings split with SE Saline

Don BengtsonDecember 4, 2018

Smoky Valley split a pair of games Tuesday on the road at SE of Saline. Girls lost 53-44 increasing  their point out put but unable to stop the Trojans as the got an early first quarter lead and never looked back. The Vikings held close but could never get that run to close the gap. Ellie Brumbaugh and Bri Franklin led the Vikings with 12 each.

In the boys matchup SE Saline got out early 6-2 but a quick rally saw the Vikings rally for a 17-13 lead after 1 quarter and they would never give that lead up either as a late Trojan rally cut it to 51-49 before the Vikings would pull away late 61-53. Cole Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 15, Lane Schrag, 14 and Blake Heble 10.

Vikings will host Concordia on Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

