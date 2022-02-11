Salina, KS

Vikings split with Nickerson Panthers

KSAL StaffFebruary 11, 2022

The Smoky Valley Vikings went toe to toe with state ranked Nickerson at home Friday night for Sweetheart night and came oh so close. The Vikings led 23-18 after 1 quarter and trailed only 34-33 at the half on key outside shooting by Abby Rose and Adrian Hazelwood. It was still close after 3 quarters as the Vikings would simply not go away Nickerson led 48-45. Then in the 4th quarter the Vikings were up 53-52 before some turnovers and missed shots allowed Nickerson to edge ahead 62-58 with just under 3 minutes. The Panthers then showed their strength and just did not miss down the stretch winning 69-61. Their Arizona State signee Ava Jones had 26. For Smoky Valley, Abby Rose finished with 19 and Adrian Hazelwood poured in 25. Vikings are now 12-5 on the season.

In the boys game a scrappy Nickerson team came out strong and were only down 22-18 after 1 quarter. But the Vikings came out strong in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Panthers 18-7 to take a 40-25 lead at the half. The 3rd quarter also belonged to the Vikings as they outscored Nickerson 19-9 to lead 59-35 after 3 quarters. The Vikings got everyone suited up in the game and they won it by the score of 73-45. Three Vikings were in double figures, Trayton Miller 12, Vincent Pickering 16 and Haven Lysell 20. Vikings improve to 9-8 on the season and travel to Hoisington on Tuesday.

Don Bengtson

