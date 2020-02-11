Vikings Split with Lions

KSAL StaffFebruary 11, 2020

The Lady Vikings won quarter one 5-4 while the Lyons won quarter number two 9-6 to take a 13-11 lead at halftime.  The Lady Vikings won quarter three 4-2 to have the game knotted up 15-all heading into the fourth quarter.  That’s when the Lady Vikings took off and outscored the Lions 19-9 to win 34-24.  10 for 10 free throw shooting enabled the Lady Vikings to come away with the win, with Kerrington Haxton scoring 8 of 8 and Ellie Brumbaugh 2 for 2 on her way to a game high 11 points.  Breanna Priddy was in double-figures with 10 rebounds and 6 points.

In boys action, a close game was 13-13 after one quarter and Lyons edged the Vikings 24-25 at the half, but the Lions exploded in the third quarter by starting out on a 15-2 run and ended up winning the quarter 22-7, which eventually enabled them to win the game 64-44.  Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 18 Johann Rauchholz and Brandt Heble each added 7 points.

Vikings will be in action on the road Friday in Pratt.

Don Bengtson

Vikings Split with Lions



