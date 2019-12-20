Salina, KS

Vikings split with Halstead

KSAL StaffDecember 20, 2019

In Girls action Halstead raced out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back as they defeated the Vikings 45-24. It was as close as 16-11 midway through the 2nd quarter but Halstead extended their lead to 21-11 at halftime and then 35-20 after 3 quarters. Then finished it off 45-24. Two Viking high point scorers were Breanna Priddy and Claire Broxterman with 6 points each.

In Boys action a close first quarter put the Vikings up 6-5. They increased their lead at halftime to 20-12 and it was still close after 3 quarters 24-17. But an 11-2 run to open up the 4th quarter got the separation needed and the Vikings went on to a 40-27 victory. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 16, Trey Kennedy added 9.

Vikings will be back in action January 7th, 2020.

Don Bengtson

