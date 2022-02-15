Vikings split with Cardinals

At Hoisington the Smoky Valley Vikings split games Tuesday as the Cardinal girls won over the Vikings and the Viking boys got the victory over Hoisington.

In the girls game the Vikings just could not get anything going at all. Both teams got off to a slow start but Hoisington got hot in the 2nd quarter and took a 19-12 lead at the half. The Cardinals outscored the Vikings 12-5 in the 3rd quarter and kept the Vikings at arms length in the 4th to win it 38-23. Breanna Priddy was the only bright spot for the Vikings as she had 10 points and 9 rebounds. Vikings fall to 12-6 on the season.

In the boys game it was just the opposite as the Vikings got off to a great start leading 16-5 after 1 quarter. In the 2nd quarter 4 Viking starters got 2 fouls each and coming off the bench some of the younger players helped Karson Pihl keep the Cardinals from a rally as he scored 11 points to keep the Vikings ahead 32-20 at the half. In the 3rd quarter the starters got back on the court and stayed out of foul trouble and the Vikings extended their lead to 48-29. The 4th quarter saw more of the same as the Vikings would not allow the Cardinals to get anything going and won it by the score of 58-45. 3 Vikings were in double figures with Pihl leading the charge with 18, Trayton Miller added 12 and Haven Lysell added 11. Vikings improve to 10-8 will be home vs Haven for senior night Friday. Smoky Valley pretty much assured itself of a home first round sub state game as well.

Don Bengtson