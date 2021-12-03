Vikings Split in Season Opener at Abilene

The Lady Vikings opened up the 2021 season with new head coach Jason Drouillard at Abilene on Friday night. It was a good start for the Vikings as they outscored the Cowgirls 18-6 in the first quarter and led 29-15 at the half. The Vikings continued to put the pressure on the Cowgirls, outscoring them 14-10 in the third and 12-8 in the fourth to win by the score of 55-34. Adrian Hazelwood led the Vikings with 14 points and six rebounds while Keira Mullen added 11 points and three rebounds.

In boys action, it was flipped script, as Abilene raced out to a 29-16 first quarter lead and went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. In the second half, kept the Vikings at bay and went on to win the game 68-52. Karson Pihl led the Vikings in scoring with 19, Lukas Apel added 13, and Haven Lysell-Stewart had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Vikings will be in action at home on Tuesday against Southeast of Saline.