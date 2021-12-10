Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 31 °

Vikings Split in Concordia Friday Night

KSAL StaffDecember 10, 2021

The Vikings headed north to take on the Concordia Panthers in their home-opener on Friday.  Action started early with the Lady Vikings dominating on the hardwood.  They raced out to a 31-9 lead at the half and cruised to a 60-27 victory.  Vikings were led in scoring by Adrian Hazelwood with 14 and Brianna Priddy managed a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points.

In the nightcap, a close game saw Concordia take a 16-14 lead after one, bu the Vikings battled back to tie the game 30-30 at the half.  The third quarter saw the Panthers outscore the Vikings 13-9 to take 43-39 lead after three.  Then the low-scoring fourth quarter saw Concordia add 6 points and the Vikings only five to make the final score 49-44 in favor of the Panthers.  Vikings were led in scoring by Lukas Apel with 12 points while Trayton Miller and Haven Lysell added nine each.

Vikings are in action at home again on Tuesday as they host the Hesston Swathers.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings Split in Concordia Friday N...

The Vikings headed north to take on the Concordia Panthers in their home-opener on Friday.  Action ...

December 10, 2021 Comments

VIDEO: Bob Dole Lands in Salina

Top News

December 10, 2021

COVID Prompts District to Close Ear...

Kansas News

December 10, 2021

2 New COVID Deaths, 83 New Cases

Top News

December 10, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Prompts District to...
December 10, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in $30,000 Bu...
December 10, 2021Comments
Husband Hits Wife with SU...
December 10, 2021Comments
Symphony Christmas Festiv...
December 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices