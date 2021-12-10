Vikings Split in Concordia Friday Night

The Vikings headed north to take on the Concordia Panthers in their home-opener on Friday. Action started early with the Lady Vikings dominating on the hardwood. They raced out to a 31-9 lead at the half and cruised to a 60-27 victory. Vikings were led in scoring by Adrian Hazelwood with 14 and Brianna Priddy managed a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points.

In the nightcap, a close game saw Concordia take a 16-14 lead after one, bu the Vikings battled back to tie the game 30-30 at the half. The third quarter saw the Panthers outscore the Vikings 13-9 to take 43-39 lead after three. Then the low-scoring fourth quarter saw Concordia add 6 points and the Vikings only five to make the final score 49-44 in favor of the Panthers. Vikings were led in scoring by Lukas Apel with 12 points while Trayton Miller and Haven Lysell added nine each.

Vikings are in action at home again on Tuesday as they host the Hesston Swathers.

Don Bengtson