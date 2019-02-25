Salina, KS

Vikings split at Norton

Don BengtsonFebruary 25, 2019

In Girls action the number 1 seeded Norton Bluejays showed why they are the top seed winning over the Vikings 39-24. It was just 8-3 after 1 quarter but the 2nd quarter Norton outscored the Vikings 18-3 and took a 27-6 halftime lead. The Vikings went on to outscore Norton 18-12 in the 2nd half but lost the game 39-24. Kerington Haxton led the Vikings with 7 points and Lana Clark added 6. Vikings end their season 4-16.

In Boys action an 11-4 first quarter lead for the Vikings only to see Norton comeback to take a 17-15 lead at the half. At the end third quarter the Vikings trailed 29-25, but they outscored the Bluejays 15-6 in the 4th playing excellent defense and coming up with clutch plays to win it 40-35. Cole Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 12 points, Blake Heble added 9, and Chris Mullen had 8. Vikings will advance to Hoisington on Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

