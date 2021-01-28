Vikings split again at Hoisington

In girls action, the Vikings got off to a good start and took a 14-7 lead after one quarter, and ended up leading 22-14 at the half. The 3rd quarter saw the Vikings maintain the spread and lead 33-24 at the end of the quarter and then took care of business in the 4th quarter winning it 47-38. Kerington Haxton led the Vikings with 14, Breanna Priddy just missed a double-double with 9 points and 11 rebounds.

In boys action, the Smoky Valley boys may have just played their best game of the year but fell to the Cardinals 58-52. It was 11-11 after 1 quarter, then the 2nd quarter bothered the Vikings a little bit as the Cardinals took a 31-22 lead into the locker room at half. A slow 3rd quarter saw the Vikings outscore the Cardinals 9-7, which set up an exciting 4th quarter. The Vikings came out firing in the 4th quarter and got it as close as 54-52 late before Hoisington hit some free throws to win it 58-52. Ryan Heline led a trio of Vikings in double figures with 13, Haven Lysell-Stewart added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jake Lucas had 11 points. Vikings will be back in action Friday night at Clay Center.