Vikings outlast the Hesston Swathers 22-14

The Smoky Valley Vikings overcame a 6 turnover night to move on in the 3A Playoffs defeating the Hesston Swathers 22-14.

Smoky Valley opened up the scoring on the first play of the second quarter completing a 12 play 86 yard drive with a 26 yard Cort Elliott burst to go up 6-0. Elliott added the two point PAT to put the Vikings up 8-0. Hesston responded quickly at the 10 minute mark of the 2nd quarter on a 4 yard Cameron Cox run to make the score 8-6 after a failed 2 point PAT pass.

After stopping the Swathers on downs the Vikings then marched 92 yards in 15 plays to score on a 1 yard Elliott plunge. Smoky Valley added a 2 point PAT from Tim Lambert to go up 16-6 at the half. The lone score in the 3rd quarter came after a Viking fumble as Hesston scored on 10 yard Cox scamper. His two point PAT was good as well bringing the Swathers to within 2 at 16-14.

The Vikings would then put up the only points of the fourth quarter on a Raleigh Wilson 4 yard making the game 22-14. The Viking defense then responded by intercepting a final drive pass by Jacob Eilert giving the Vikings the victory.

Smoky Valley was led by Cort Elliott who had 229 yards on 31 carries while Tim Lambert added 154 yards also on 31 carries. Smoky Valley outgunned Hesston 424 to 214. The Vikings will move into the round of 8 in the 3A playoffs and will face Pratt next Friday in Lindsborg.