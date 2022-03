In Minneapolis the Vikings just could not get their offense untracked and fell behind early 8-12 after 1 quarter. In the 2nd quarter the Trojans got hot and raced out to a 31-19 lead. The 3rd quarter was a little more of the same SE edged the Vikings 11-8 to lead 42-27. Then in t he 4th quarter the Vikings just could not put a dent in the SE lead and fell 57-42. Haven Lysell led the Vikings with 12. Kade Blanchat added 10. Vikings finish the year at 11-11.

Don Bengtson