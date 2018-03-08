Salina, KS

Vikings fall to Andale in opening round at State

KSAL StaffMarch 8, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings fell to Andale in the opening round of State at Emporia 73-54. A close 1st quarter saw the Vikings trailing 8-7 only to see Andale end the quarter ahead 22-11. Both teams played hard and the half ended with the Vikings on the short end of a 36-24 score. Smoky Valley did close it to 44-36 mid 3rd quarter but could not get any closer trailing 52-39 after 3. Again trying to rally behind Sr. Nick Reinert’s 29 points the Vikings again got it to 59-50 but Andale then put the hammer down and went on to win 73-54. Reinert’s 29 was the only Viking in double figures as Heitschmidt had 9 and Adams 6.

