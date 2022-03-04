Salina, KS

Vikings fall in Substate

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2022

The Riley County Falcons took care of the Vikings at Minneapolis as they took the lead in the opening quarter 10-4 and never looked back. They led 23-13 at the half. The Vikings did rally in the 3rd quarter holding Riley Co. to just 2 points but just could not get enough offense of their own. It was 25-21 after 3 quarters but the Falcons outscored the Vikings 14-7 in the 4th to win it 39-28. Breanna Priddy had another double double 11 points and 11 rebounds to finish out her senior year.

