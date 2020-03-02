Salina, KS

Vikings Fall in First Round of Substate

Don Bengston
March 2, 2020

In the first round of substate, Haven hosted the Vikings for both girls and boys games.

In the girls game, a 14-14 first half looked promising for the Lady Vikings, but they were outscored 17-0 in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats hit from every corner of the court to take a 31-14 lead and went on to win it with a score of 37-26.  Kaylie Ryan led the Vikings in scoring with 8 points.

In boys action, the Haven Wildcats raced out to a 22-4 first quarter lead, led 37-11 at the half, and 51-30 after three quarters.  The Wildcats went on to win with the final score 63-41. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 9 points.

The Lady Vikings and Vikings both ended their seasons with a 6-15 mark.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

