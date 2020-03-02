Vikings Fall in First Round of Substate

In the first round of substate, Haven hosted the Vikings for both girls and boys games.

In the girls game, a 14-14 first half looked promising for the Lady Vikings, but they were outscored 17-0 in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats hit from every corner of the court to take a 31-14 lead and went on to win it with a score of 37-26. Kaylie Ryan led the Vikings in scoring with 8 points.

In boys action, the Haven Wildcats raced out to a 22-4 first quarter lead, led 37-11 at the half, and 51-30 after three quarters. The Wildcats went on to win with the final score 63-41. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 9 points.

The Lady Vikings and Vikings both ended their seasons with a 6-15 mark.