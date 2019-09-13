Vikings edge Wildcats 8-0

Smoky Valley home opener produced an exciting low scoring game that went all the way down to the final minutes before the Vikings defeated the Haven Wildcats 8-0. Both teams were unable to find the end zone throughout the first 3 quarters of play despite being able to move the ball on each of their possessions.

Both Smoky Valley and Haven had penalties and turnovers that limited their ability to find any points. Late in the third quarter the Vikings reached the 2 yard line on a Jake Lucas to Bruster Bengtson pass but were immediately called for a chop block on the next play which moved them back and eventually stymied the drive.

Haven proceeded to move down the field on the following drive reaching the 7 yard line before penalties moved them backwards and the drive ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone on 4th down. The Vikings took over 88 yards away from the game winning score.

They adeptly moved the ball down the field aided by a 23 yard pass on 3rd down from Jake Lucas to Andrew Peters taking the ball down to the Haven 17 yard line. Three plays later, Andrew Peters runs 9 yards around the right side taking the ball in for a Viking touchdown with 1:14 remaining followed by a Kort Sjogren 2 point PAT.

The game clinching drive was 11 plays 88 yards. That was all the Vikings would need as they stopped Haven on downs at the 43 yard line. The Vikings were led by Trey Kennedy with 79 yards on 18 carries while Raleigh Wilson added 64 yards on 14 carries.

The Vikings move to 1-1 on the while Haven drops to 1-1. Next up for the Vikings will be Nickerson next Friday in Lindsborg.