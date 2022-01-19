Salina, KS

Vikings drop opening round game on Buzzer Beater

KSAL StaffJanuary 19, 2022

The Hugoton Eagles hit a well defended fade away shot at the buzzer to defeat the Vikings by the score of 51-49. The Vikings got off to a good start leading 11-7 after 1 quarter. Led 18-17 at the half. Hugoton got hot from beyond the arch in the 3rd quarter to take a 37-30 lead only to see the Vikings come out to start the 4th quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 1 point lead and set up an exciting finish. Both teams traded leads late and the Vikings missed a couple 1 & 1 free-throw chances to increase their late lead. with 2.1 seconds left Hugoton called a timeout. Inbounded the ball from half court. Found Riddlesparger for a fade away well guarded 3 as the buzzer went off it swished through the basket for a winning 3. Vikings will play their next game tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 in the consolation side of the bracket. Haven Lysell led the Vikings with 13, Trayton Miller added 11. Kade Blanchat had 9.

Don Bengtson

