Vikings drop doubleheader to Hillsboro

KSAL StaffFebruary 2, 2021

The Viking girls got off to a 6-3 lead after one quarter, but a 9-0 run by Hillsboro was big in the 24-15 Trojan lead at the half. After three quarters a 9-5 run helped Hillsboro to a 33-20 advantage and then they stepped on the gas to win 43-24. Only Viking in double figures was freshman Adrian Hazelwood with 11. Leading scorer for the Trojans was Teegan Werth with 18 including four threes.

In boys’ action, Smoky Valley had a hot start to lead 15-8 after the first quarter, but it was a 15-2 second-quarter run by Hillsboro to lead 23-17 at halftime. A 16-9 Trojan scoring margin opened the second half to lead 39-26 after three then a 5-0 HHS run to open the fourth led to an 18-9 Trojan scoring burst to win 57-35. Two in double figures for SVHS were Haven Lysell-Stewart with 14 and Jake Lucas with 12. Brekyn Ratzlaff and Matthew Potucek each had 15 for the Trojans with Grayson Ratzlaff just behind with 13 points. Vikings are back in action at home on Friday for the Sweetheart and Think Pink night against the Larned Indians.

