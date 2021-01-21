Salina, KS

Vikings Drop 2 at Sterling Invitational

Don BengtsonJanuary 21, 2021

Smoky Valley boys faced off against Scott City and took a 7-6 lead after one quarter, extended it to 20-15 at the half. Still in control after 3 quarters, 26-24, but that’s when the tide turned. Scott City outscored the Vikings 18-3 in the 4th quarter for a 44-29 win. Haven Lysell-Stewart led the Vikings in scoring with 10 points. Vikings will play for 7th against Kingman on Friday at 4:45.

In Girls action, the Vikings faced off against undefeated Hugoton and trailed 18-11 after one quarter then trimmed the deficit to 5, 29-24 at the half. Vikings took a lead early in the third quarter, 30-29, but Hugoton answered with a 16-2 run to get separation and won the game going away 63-49. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings in scoring with 14 points. McKinley Johnson added 8. Vikings will play for 3rd place at 3:00 Friday against Southeast of Saline.

