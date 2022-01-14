Vikings drop 2 at Hesston

The Smoky Valley Vikings dropped a pair of games on the road at Hesston Friday night girls losing 43-33 and boys suffering a set back 53-23.

The Viking girls looking to avenge their only loss on the season back in December to the Hesston Swathers just could not get their offense going. Down only 12-10 after 1 quarter the Vikings could only muster 4 points in the 2nd quarter but their defense was outstanding holding Hesston to just 6 points and trailed by 4, 18-14 at the half. The 3rd quarter saw Hesston extend their lead to as many as 9, 28-19 before the Vikings came to life late on a 7-0 run to get within 2, 26-28 after 3. They would score the first 2 of the 4th quarter on 2 Adrian Hazelwood free throws to tie the game at 28 all, but Hesston would go on a 10-1 run to close out the Vikings and win it 43-33. Hazelwood was the only Viking in double figures with 13. Breanna Priddy did have 11 rebounds for the Vikings. Smoky Valley will be at Sterling Invitational to face the Scott City Beavers on Tuesday.

In the boys game it was Hesston leading the Vikings 12-10 late 1st quarter before the Swathers went on a 7-0 run the close out the quarter and then held the Vikings scoreless for 8 minutes to build a 27-10 lead and head into the locker room leading 27-12 at the half. The 3rd quarter was all Swathers as Hesston outscored the Vikings 22-2 to lead 49-14 after 3 quarters. A running clock in the 4th quarter made the game finish quick but the Vikings did outscore Hesston 9-4 to make the final 53-23. Karson Pihl was the only Viking in double figures with 10. Smoky Valley travels to Sterling for a Wednesday match up with Hugoton on Wednesday.



