Vikings Dominate Wildcats

Don BengtsonSeptember 7, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings totally dominated the Haven Wildcats totaling 366 yards of offense to -13 for Haven. a 5 play 73 yard drive was highlighted by a Tim lambert 50 yd run for a score with the 2pt conversion by Elliott making it 8-0 with 7;21 left 1st quarter. Again Lambert capped a drive with a 30 yard burst the 2pt attempt was no good and it was 14-0 then early 2nd quarter the Vikings took to the air as Schrag hooked up with Peters from 25 yards out to make it 22-0 after the Elliott 2pt conversion. Elliott then scored a TD from the 1 capping a 6 play 44 yd drive. And just before the half Schrag got loose on a 48 yard scamper to make it 37 -0 after the Kennedy PAT kick. The final score for the game came early 3rd quarter a Schrag again scored from 44 yards out Kennedy again added the PAT kick making the final 44-0. Lambert led the Vikes with 136 yards on 8 carries Schrag added 97 on 6 carries and Elliott ran for 45 tough inside yards on 11 carries.

Vikings again on the road will travel to Nickerson next Friday.

