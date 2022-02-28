Salina, KS

Vikings dominate Ellsworth in opening round of Sub State

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2022

At Lindsborg Smoky Valley took care of business opening up a first quarter lead of 13-7 then really got things going in the 2nd outscoring the Bearcats 23-8 to lead 36-15 at the half. In the 3rd quarter the Vikings picked up right where they left off and took a 53-23 lead into a running clock 4th quarter and won going away 61-31. Vincent Pickering led the Vikings with 19 Trayton Miller added 11. Gus Griffiths pulled down 11 rebounds.

Vikings advance to Thursday’s semifinals in Minneapolis.

Don Bengtson

