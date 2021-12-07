Vikings and Trojans Split

In the first game the Smoky Valley girls came away with a 53-47 victory as they improved to 2-0. The Vikings lead 11-8 after the first 25-12 at the half. The third quarter saw SES cut the Viking lead to 33-29.

Viking defense then held SES scoreless for the first 4:15 to lead 42-29 SES then started a rally of their own getting as close as 48-42 with 30 sec left and the Vikings went on to win by the score of 53-47. Breanna Priddy led the Vikings with 20 points. 11 of which came in the 4th quarter. Adrian Hazelwood was also in double figures with 13.

In the night cap SES was lead in scoring by Eli Sawyers 19 first half points on his way to 31 for game and the Vikings just could not keep him from scoring. SES lead 12-6 after one quarter 29-17 at the half. The Vikings were out scored 17-9 in the 3rd quarter, but rallied within 10 61-51 with under a min left but could not complete the rally and lost 64-51. Vincent Pickering lead the Viking with 11 points and Karson Pihl added 10. Vikings will be in action on Friday at Concordia.

Don Bengtson