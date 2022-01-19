Viking Girls win 2nd game at Sterling Invite

The Smoky Valley Viking girls team righted the ship against the Trinity Catholic Celtics on Wednesday afternoon winning 43-23 to put them in the 5th place game with their opponent to be determined after games later today and Thursday.

The Vikings broke out on top in the first quarter 15-7 and continued their push and led 24-14 at the half. The Viking defense really stepped up in the 3rd quarter holding Trinity to 4 points while scoring 12 to lead 36-18 after 3 and went on to a 43-23 victory. Adrain Hazelwood led the Vikings with 18 points. Breanna Priddy added 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Don Bengtson