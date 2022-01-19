Salina, KS

Viking Girls win 2nd game at Sterling Invite

KSAL StaffJanuary 19, 2022

The Smoky Valley Viking girls team righted the ship against the Trinity Catholic Celtics on Wednesday afternoon winning 43-23 to put them in the 5th place game with their opponent to be determined after games later today and Thursday.

The Vikings broke out on top in the first quarter 15-7 and continued their push and led 24-14 at the half. The Viking defense really stepped up in the 3rd quarter holding Trinity to 4 points while scoring 12 to lead 36-18 after 3 and went on to a 43-23 victory. Adrain Hazelwood led the Vikings with 18 points. Breanna Priddy added 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

