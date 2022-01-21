Viking Girls take 5th, Viking Boys suffer another heartbreak loss

Both teams playing for 5th place in the final day of the Sterling invitational saw the Smoky Valley Girls come away with a 41-35 win, but the boys suffer a 2nd last second loss of the tournament 46-47.

In the girls game the Vikings got an early lead on Kingman only to see them rally and take a short lead as the Vikings came back and took a 9-7 lead after 1 quarter. Both teams warmed up in the 2nd quarter but the Vikings still held the lead 20-19. Smoky Valley outscored Kingman 12-9 in the 3rd to lead by 4 after 3 quarters and held on to win with clutch free throws down the stretch to take a 41-35 win. Adrian Hazelwood with 14 and Breanna Priddy with 13 led the Vikings. The Vikings record is now 7-4

In the boys game the Vikings got the early lead 8-4 after 1 quarter but Scott City came roaring back outscoring the Vikings 18-8 in the 2nd quarter to take a 22-16 lead at the half. 3rd quarter the Beavers edge the Vikings by 1 and lead 37-30. They also scored the first 6 points of the 4th quarter to lead 43-30 before the Vikings starter their comeback rally. 2 Vincent Pickering 3’s started the rally. Karson Pihl and Trayton Miller also added baskets. A Kade Blanchat steal and a Lukas Apel basket got the Vikings within 1 with 20 seconds to go. Scott City inbounded the ball and the Vikings got a steal brought the ball into the front court and got a good look 3 from Karson Pihl but it did not go and the Vikings lost 47-46. Haven Lysell led the Vikings with 15. Pihl and Pickering each added 8. The Vikings record is now 4-7 and they travel to Trinity of Hutchinson Tuesday.