Viking girls handle Bearcats

In the opening round of sub state at home the Viking girls won over Ellsworth 54-33. The Vikings got off to a good start leading 12-4 after 1. Ellsworth did outscore the Vikings 12-11 in the 2nd quarter but the Vikings jumped out again in the 3rd quarter 12-6 to lead 35-22 after 3. Then in the 4th quarter the Vikings took care of business and won going away 54-33. 3 Vikings were in double figures lead by Tinley Scott getting her first start with 16. Kiera Mullen added 12 and Breanna Priddy had another double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Don Bengtson