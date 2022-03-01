Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 43 °

Viking girls handle Bearcats

KSAL StaffMarch 1, 2022

In the opening round of sub state at home the Viking girls won over Ellsworth 54-33. The Vikings got off to a good start leading 12-4 after 1. Ellsworth did outscore the Vikings 12-11 in the 2nd quarter but the Vikings  jumped out again in the 3rd quarter 12-6 to lead 35-22 after 3. Then in the 4th quarter the Vikings took care of business and won going away 54-33. 3 Vikings were in double figures lead by Tinley Scott getting her first start with 16. Kiera Mullen added 12 and Breanna Priddy had another double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Viking girls handle Bearcats

In the opening round of sub state at home the Viking girls won over Ellsworth 54-33. The Vikings got...

March 1, 2022 Comments

Livestock Priorities in a Natural D...

Farming News

March 1, 2022

KWU to Host String Orchestra and Wi...

Kansas News

March 1, 2022

$250,000 Available For “Match...

Kansas News

March 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU to Host String Orches...
March 1, 2022Comments
$250,000 Available For &#...
March 1, 2022Comments
Free Document Destruction...
March 1, 2022Comments
Desktop Taken From Busine...
March 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices