Viking Boys win 2nd round game at Sterling

The Smoky Valley boys took care of business on Thursday at the Sterling invite knocking off the Trinity Celtics by the score of 49-38. Trinity got off to a good start but the Vikings rallied mid 1st quarter going on an 11-0 run to forge ahead and lead 18-13 after 1. The 2nd quarter saw the Vikings flex their offense while holding Trinity to just 4 points to take a 34-17 lead at the half. They started the 3rd hot increasing their lead to 41-17 before Trinity started to rally back and got the score as close as 41-29 before the Vikings hit a free-throw. Trinity then hit 2 more baskets to get within 9 at 42-33 before Trayton Miller hit a big 3 to get the Vikings back up 45-33 and they went on to win it 49-38. Trayton Miller was the only Viking in double figures with 10, but Karson Pihl had 9, Lysell 8 and Pickering 7 as balanced scoring helped the Vikings. Vikings will be playing in the 5th place game vs. Scott City Friday afternoon.

Don Bengtson