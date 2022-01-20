Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 17 ° | Lo: 6 °

Viking Boys win 2nd round game at Sterling

KSAL StaffJanuary 20, 2022

The Smoky Valley boys took care of business on Thursday at the Sterling invite knocking off the Trinity Celtics by the score of 49-38. Trinity got off to a good start but the Vikings rallied mid 1st quarter going on an 11-0 run to forge ahead and lead 18-13 after 1. The 2nd quarter saw the Vikings flex their offense while holding Trinity to just 4 points to take a 34-17 lead at the half. They started the 3rd hot increasing their lead to 41-17 before Trinity started to rally back and got the score as close as 41-29 before the Vikings hit a free-throw. Trinity then hit 2 more baskets to get within 9 at 42-33 before Trayton Miller hit a big 3 to get the Vikings back up 45-33 and they went on to win it 49-38. Trayton Miller was the only Viking in double figures with 10, but Karson Pihl had 9, Lysell 8 and Pickering 7 as balanced scoring helped the Vikings. Vikings will be playing in the 5th place game vs. Scott City Friday afternoon.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Viking Boys win 2nd round game at S...

The Smoky Valley boys took care of business on Thursday at the Sterling invite knocking off the Trin...

January 20, 2022 Comments

Central Alum Promoted at KC College

Top News

January 20, 2022

Mockup of Cells Next on Jail’s List

Top News

January 20, 2022

Zoo Director Resigns

Kansas News

January 20, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Zoo Director Resigns
January 20, 2022Comments
Relay For Life Kickoff Pl...
January 20, 2022Comments
Record Number of New COVI...
January 19, 2022Comments
Spring Enrollment Record ...
January 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices