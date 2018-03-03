Salina, KS

Viking Boys Headed to State for 3rd Year in-a-row

Don Bengtson
March 3, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings 3 peat is a reality as they defeated Chapman 66-53 to win the Sub State and advance to Emporia for the 3rd year in a row.

A slow start saw the Vikings trailing 5-7 after 1 quarter and a Nick Reinert 3 just before the halftime buzzer gave the Vikings a 25-22 lead.

Then both teams got hot in the 3rd quarter as it ended tied 42 all. But the Vikings were so focused in the 4th quarter they actually found themselves down 45-44 and went on a 14-0 run to take over control of the game winning by the final score of 66-53.

Four seniors scored in double figures. Jacob Adams 15, Brett Heitschmidt 15, Nick Reinert 14 and Ben Weldy 12 were just outstanding. Zach Able senior had 6 but 2 big steals and a great defensive game were important in this team victory.

The Vikings will head to Emporia on Thursday to open up their 3rd trip in the last 3 years.

