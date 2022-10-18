Vikander selected as KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Ethan Vikander (JR/Aberdeen, S.D.) has been named as the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week for his efforts in competition for the Coyotes last week.

Vikander posted a score of 223 to finish tied for 18th at the NAIA Memphis Shootout last Monday and Tuesday, in Wesleyan’s final tournament in the fall semester.

He helped Wesleyan to finish sixth in a loaded field, that featured four teams ranked in the NAIA Top 25, including the 19th-ranked Coyotes, and another five teams that are receiving votes in the poll.