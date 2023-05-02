Vietnam War Panel Discussion on Thursday

Three Purple Heart recipients of the Vietnam War will head a discussion panel this coming Thursday at the Smoky Hill Museum and present THE THINGS THEY CARRIED: Vietnam Veteran Panel.

Kansas native, Doug Randolph, who served in the 1st Marine Division during the war joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a preview of the event.

Randolph’s journey to southeast Asia began with a draft notice and a trip to Kansas City. He says his conversation with a Marine recruiter, changed the direction of his military career.

Listen to the interview here:

The free 1st Thurs., presentation, “The Things They Carried: Vietnam Veteran Panel,” is this Thursday, May 4, 5:30-6:45p at the Museum and will feature: Doug Randolph, 1st Marine Division; Jim Deister, Combat Engineer, 9th Infantry Division; and Mario G. Mata, 1st Cavalry Division.

Visit the Museum or register to receive a Zoom link and watch the presentation from home. (Seating is limited)