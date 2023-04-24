Vietnam Veteran Panel Planned

For some, the Vietnam War is little more than words on a page. For others, it’s grainy and sometimes shocking images. For those who served, it’s part of their life stories.

The Smoky Hill Museum offers a supportive place for three Vietnam Veterans to bring history alive, share their experiences and answer questions.

Don’t miss this special First Thursday, at the Museum, May 4, 5:30-6:45 (or thereabouts). A panel of three Vietnam War Veterans will be at the Museum. They’ll let us see the war through their eyes, share their stories and answer questions as time allows. See the files or image below. This is being offered at the Museum and through Zoom. There is limited seating at the Museum. To register for the Zoom link, go to: www.smokyhillmuseum.org