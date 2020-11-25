Salina, KS

VIDEO: Wintry Mix Precedes Mild Thanksgiving

Todd PittengerNovember 25, 2020

A wintry mix is preceding what will be a mild Thanksgiving Day.

A mix of rain and snow is impacting portions of Central and South-Central Kansas to begin the day Wednesday, mainly west of the Kansas Turnpike.

According to the National Weather Service, while most locations will only see light snow amounts, isolated pockets of moderate to heavy snow are likely, which may result in isolated 1 to 3 inch amounts. Watch for slick and slushy roads. The wintry mix will eventually give way to a sunny sky, with a high near 49.

Thanksgiving Thursday is expected to have high temperatures in the mid 50s  across Central Kansas. There will be scattered cloud cover and winds at 5 to 15 mph. One could get out to enjoy a stroll before or after their holiday meal.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

