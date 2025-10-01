VIDEO: VFW Thief Caught on Camera

The Salina VFW has made video of a recent burglary available, in the hopes that someone can provide some helpful information in the case.

Salina Police are looking for a thief who broke into the VFW building during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday and stole a safe and cash. They say the suspect punched a hole in an exterior wall and then proceeded to use a crowbar and pipe wrench to open three gaming machines and a dart game to steal the cash inside.

The thief unsuccessfully tried to open an ATM, but stole a safe that was bolted to the floor.

Police report that $5,000 in cash was stolen while damage to the business located at 1108 W. Crawford is estimated at $1,000.

According to the VFW, due to the thief wearing a mask, gloves, and even nylons or something over his shoes, identification may be difficult.

There are some things they can determine, though. The suspect looks like a white male with a beard, 35-45 years old, 5’9″ to 6′, 180-220 lbs. His shoes have very distinct marks on them. This person was not working alone. They had a partner/lookout.

If any of the items or mannerisms look familiar, please reach out the Salina Police Department. Likewise, if you are a business or home close to the VFW, if you could please check any cameras for anything from around midnight to 2:30 am on Monday, Sept 29 it would be greatly appreciated.