VIDEO: “United We Relay”

A group of dedicated volunteers were on a mission Saturday evening in Salina to raise money in the fight against cancer. The Saline County Relay For Life was held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. This year’s theme was “United We Relay”.

The volunteer-led event will celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. The theme “United, We Relay!” represents the spirit of community and solidarity in the fight against cancer.

The gathering was also to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Saline County. The event is an annual walk to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer.

Relay For Life activities included:

Live music

Guest speakers

Survivor celebration led by bagpipes

Performances by local dance troupes

Silent auction

Dessert bar for cancer survivors

Luminaria ceremony

Food trucks

Fundraising

Following an opening ceremony, cancer survivors paraded around campus accompanied by bagpipes.

The winner of the first “Battle of the Banks” was announced during the event. A group of local banks entered into a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds in the fight against cancer. The Bank of Tescott collected the most money, and was awarded a traveling trophy. A total of $5,320 was collected via the “Battle of the Banks”.

The Saline County Relay For Life is part of a nationwide annual series of walk-type cancer fund raising events. Volunteers come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events like this around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers. n 2024, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support these efforts since 1985, and the Relay For Life of Saline County hopes to add to that figure this year, working toward the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer for everyone. This year, the Saline County Relay For Life was to raise $50,000. Donations are still being calculated.

Locally, Saline County Relay for Life volunteers are planning more events throughout the year to raise money for cancer research.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE