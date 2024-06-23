VIDEO: “United We Relay”

A group of dedicated volunteers were on a mission Saturday evening in Salina to raise money in the fight against cancer. The Saline County Relay For Life was held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. This year’s theme was “United We Relay”.
The volunteer-led event will celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. The theme “United, We Relay!” represents the spirit of community and solidarity in the fight against cancer.
The gathering was also to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Saline County. The event is an annual walk to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer.
Relay For Life activities included:
- Live music
- Guest speakers
- Survivor celebration led by bagpipes
- Performances by local dance troupes
- Silent auction
- Dessert bar for cancer survivors
- Luminaria ceremony
- Food trucks
- Fundraising
Following an opening ceremony, cancer survivors paraded around campus accompanied by bagpipes.
The winner of the first “Battle of the Banks” was announced during the event. A group of local banks entered into a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds in the fight against cancer. The Bank of Tescott collected the most money, and was awarded a traveling trophy. A total of $5,320 was collected via the “Battle of the Banks”.
Locally, Saline County Relay for Life volunteers are planning more events throughout the year to raise money for cancer research.
