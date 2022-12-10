Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 32 °

VIDEO: Tubas Takeover Food Court

Todd PittengerDecember 10, 2022

A group of musicians with large brass instruments took over the food court at the Salina Central Mall on Saturday.

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music coordinated the “TubaChristmas” event, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returned to Salina on Saturday.

“TubaChristmas” is a worldwide celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. Musicians in Salina began participating for the first time in 2010. The carols performed are specifically arranged for tubas and euphoniums.

Dr. James McAllister, KWU music department chair, conducted the Salina  “TubaChristmas” ensemble. Following a morning rehearsal area tuba and euphonium players performed at the Central Mall.

McAllister told KSAL News the “TubaChristmas” ensemble was comprised of 30 area musicians, traveling as far away away Augusta, Hays, and Concordia. The musicians were as young as high school students, and as old as retirees.

More information about “TubaChristmas” can be found at http://www.tubachristmas.com.

Next Saturday a holiday brass choir event will take place at the same location.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Tubas Takeover Food Court

A group of musicians with large brass instruments took over the food court at the Salina Central Mal...

December 10, 2022 Comments

SE of Saline sweeps Beloit

Sports News

December 10, 2022

Minneapolis split with Ottawa Count...

Sports News

December 10, 2022

Ell-Saline earns clean sweep of Sol...

Sports News

December 10, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Most Wanted Arrests
December 9, 2022Comments
Average Price at the Pump...
December 9, 2022Comments
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
December 9, 2022Comments
Kansas Leak Prompts Pipel...
December 9, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra