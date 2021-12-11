VIDEO: “TubaChristmas” Takes Over Salina Mall

“TubaChristmas”, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returned to Salina on Saturday.

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music coordinated the event.

Dr. James McAllister, KWU music department chair, conducted a “TubaChristmas” ensemble. Following a morning rehearsal area tuba and euphonium players performed at the Central Mall.

The “TubaChristmas” ensemble was comprised of 28 area musicians, traveling as far away from the south as Augusta, as far north as Concordia, as far west as Hays, and as far east as Junction City.

The musicians were as young as high school students, and as old as retirees. Among them were a couple of friends who went to college at Fort Hays State University 40 years ago and were playing together for the first time since college.

“TubaChristmas” is a worldwide celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. Musicians in Salina began participating for the first time in 2010.

The carols are specifically arranged for tubas and euphoniums.

More information about “TubaChristmas” can be found at http://www.tubachristmas.com.