Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 26 °

VIDEO: “TubaChristmas” Takes Over Salina Mall

Todd PittengerDecember 11, 2021

“TubaChristmas”, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returned to Salina on Saturday.

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music coordinated the event.

Dr. James McAllister, KWU music department chair, conducted a  “TubaChristmas” ensemble. Following a morning rehearsal area tuba and euphonium players performed at the Central Mall.

The “TubaChristmas” ensemble was comprised of 28 area musicians, traveling as far away from the south as Augusta, as far north as Concordia, as far west as Hays, and as far east as Junction City.

The musicians were as young as high school students, and as old as retirees. Among them were a couple of friends who went to college at Fort Hays State University 40 years ago and were playing together for the first time since college.

“TubaChristmas” is a worldwide celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. Musicians in Salina began participating for the first time in 2010.

The carols are specifically arranged for tubas and euphoniums.

More information about “TubaChristmas” can be found at http://www.tubachristmas.com.

 

Dr. James McAllister with some of the “TubaChristmas” ensemble.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: “TubaChristmas” ...

"TubaChristmas", a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returned to Salina...

December 11, 2021 Comments

Another Health Dept Call to Action

Top News

December 11, 2021

Friday Ceremony Honors KWU Fall Gra...

Kansas News

December 11, 2021

EISENHOWER SWEEPS SOUTH

Sports News

December 10, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Friday Ceremony Honors KW...
December 11, 2021Comments
VIDEO: Bob Dole Lands in ...
December 10, 2021Comments
COVID Prompts District to...
December 10, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 83 Ne...
December 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices