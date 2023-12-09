VIDEO: “TubaChristmas” Takes Over Mall

A group of musicians with large brass instruments took over the food court at the Salina Central Mall on Saturday.

The Kansas Wesleyan University Department of Music coordinated the “TubaChristmas” event, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players.

“TubaChristmas” is a worldwide celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. Musicians in Salina began participating for the first time in 2010. The carols performed are specifically arranged for tubas and euphoniums.

Retired KWU Low Brass Instructor Steve Leuth conducted the Salina “TubaChristmas” ensemble. Following a morning rehearsal area tuba and euphonium players performed at the Central Mall for an hour.

Leuth told KSAL News the “TubaChristmas” ensemble was comprised of 30 area musicians, traveling as far away away Oklahoma, City, Oklahoma, to participate. The musicians were as young as high school students, and as old as retirees.

More information about “TubaChristmas” can be found at http://www.tubachristmas.com.

Next Saturday a holiday brass choir event will take place at the same location and time. Leuth says at least 70 brass musicians will participate.

