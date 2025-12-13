VIDEO: TubaChristmas Takes Over Mall

A large group of musicians with large brass instruments took over the food court at the Salina Central Mall on Saturday.

The musicians came from all across Kansas, and from as far away as Oklahoma City, to be a part of “TubaChristmas” in Salina. Players came from nearly a dozen communities including:

Augusta

Bennington

Concordia

Great Bend

Gypsum

Hays

Lincoln

Lyons

Newton

Oklahoma City

Salina

“TubaChristmas” is a worldwide celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. Musicians in Salina began participating for the first time in 2010. The carols performed are specifically arranged for tubas and low brass instruments

Ron McWilliams, retired tuba player for the Salina Symphony, is the coordinator for the Salina event. The group is under the direction of Steven Lueth, retired instrumental music instructor.

Following a morning rehearsal the players performed at the Central Mall for an hour, as a large crowd surrounded them.

Lueth tells KSAL News there was a record number of players this year. The oldest was 86-years old, who during a career in the military, performed for six presidents. The youngest were two 14-year-olds, one from Southeast of Saline High School and the other from TMP Marian High School in Hays. Music directors from Fort Hays State University, Augusta, and Lincoln.

Lueth says when “TubaChristmas” began in Salina about 15 years ago he never imagined it would become so popular.

Next Saturday, December 20th at 12:30 pm, the Salina Area Christmas Brass Choir, for the first time over 100 musicians strong, will perform at the Central Mall. Admission is free.

Top Photo by Steve Owens